Sam Altman doesn’t want to talk about his OpenAI exit

It is still unclear why the former OpenAI Board Sam Altman was fired a few weeks ago.

In a recent interview, Altman repeatedly refused to elaborate on the circumstances of his firing.

Altman is now back as CEO of OpenAI and the company’s new board is conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor.

Sam Altman is back at the helm of OpenAI after the board failed to effectively oust him from the company. Despite this, Altman remains silent on the question of why he was fired in the first place.

His firing sent shockwaves through the tech industry, especially after the meteoric success of OpenAIs ChatGPT. Everyone is still wondering why exactly the board kicked Altman out in the first place, but Altman himself isn’t ready to talk about it yet.

During an interview with The Verge On Wednesday, Altman repeatedly refused to give reasons for his firing.

In an earlier one Post on X He cited “genuine misunderstandings between me and members of the board,” but did not want to go into further detail when asked.

Instead, Altman said he “looks forward to learning more” when the new board of OpenAI conduct an independent review.

And if you’re wondering why Altman’s trust was withdrawn, you should ask the old board itself, Altman said.

Now is not the right time, says Sam Altman

“I don’t feel ready to talk about it yet. I think it’s very important to let this review process happen,” Sam Altman told The Verge.

He added: “I am happy to talk about anything that concerns the future. And I can imagine that there will be a time when I will be very happy to talk about what is happening here, but not now.”

Altman’s ordeal began with the announcement that he was leaving as CEO and CTO Mira Murati takes on the role of interim boss.

As of this writing, Sam is back at OpenAI. Microsoft has a non-voting board seat, and the “new original board” consists of Bret Taylor as chairman, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, along with a non-voting board seat that goes to Microsoft.

