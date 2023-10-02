Sam’s Club Launches Unique Sale with Discounts on Technology, Appliances, and More

Sam’s Club Kicks Off Unique Sale Campaign with Exciting Discounts on Various Products

Sam’s Club has launched its highly anticipated campaign, the Unique Sale, featuring a wide range of discounts and promotions on various products and brands. From technology items to household appliances, shoppers are in for a treat with this special sale.

The Sam’s One-Time Sale, part of the Unique Sale campaign, offers three days of exclusive sales on technology items including computer equipment, cell phones, screens, speakers, video games, and household appliances. This is the perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves, grills, and even ice machines. Businesses in need of new refrigeration equipment can also take advantage of the offers on freezers.

If you’ve been eyeing a new cell phone or laptop, this is the time to make your purchase. There are promotions on a wide variety of brands and models available. However, the most sought-after product remains screens, making it an ideal opportunity to grab a new television before the holiday season.

The Sam’s Club One-Time Sale began on September 29 and will run until October 1, 2023, giving customers ample time to make the most of these exclusive offers.

In terms of discounts, the Unique Sale offers up to 15 percent off on screens, sound systems, computers, cell phones, consoles, and appliances. Customers will find discounts on all major screen brands such as LG, Hisense, Samsung, TCL, JVC, Sharp, and Sony. The sale includes various screen sizes, 4K screens, Smart TVs, and even curved 4K screens. Additionally, there are discounts on streaming devices like Roku Stick and Chromecast, as well as screen supports.

The audio department presents a plethora of options, including speakers, audio bars, and headphones from renowned brands like Sony, JBL, LG, Samsung, Alien Pro, and more.

Customers can take advantage of the convenient option to pay monthly without interest (MSI). Additionally, those who choose to pay with a debit card will enjoy a 2.25 percent discount.

When it comes to cell phones, the Unique Sale has something for every budget. Low-end models are priced between $2,556 and $4,602, mid-range options range from $5,113 to $11,251, and high-end devices can be found from $12,274 to $24,550. Popular brands available include iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Motorola, ZTE, Xiaomi, and Huawei.

It’s important to note that only Sam’s Club members can make purchases during this exclusive sale.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers and discounts during the Sam’s Club Unique Sale. Head to your nearest Sam’s Club store or visit their website to enjoy the benefits of this limited-time promotion.

