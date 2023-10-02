The European Union Faces a Critical Juncture in Its Support for Ukraine Amidst Political Changes

The European Union is facing a critical moment in its support for Ukraine, according to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Lansbergis. This comes after recent political developments in the United States and Slovakia, which have raised concerns about unilateral EU and NATO support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Lansbergis emphasized the importance of sending a strong message of solidarity with Ukraine during a meeting in Kyiv on Monday. The gathering involved EU officials from all 27 member states and aimed to show unwavering support for Ukraine.

However, recent events have cast doubt on the bloc’s commitment. On Saturday, U.S. lawmakers decided not to include a $6 billion aid request for Ukraine in a stopgap bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. Additionally, the pro-Kremlin populist party led by former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emerged victorious in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. Fico campaigned against aid to Ukraine and opposed Kyiv’s NATO candidacy.

Lansbergis expressed concern about the impact of these developments on the EU’s support for Ukraine. He stated that messages from Brussels, Washington, or any other source can sow doubt about the seriousness of their support. The foreign ministers of France, Ireland, and Romania also reiterated their support for Kyiv during the meeting.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned Russia not to underestimate the determination of EU member states in supporting Ukraine. Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu highlighted the detrimental effect of the invasion on global food security and pledged support for Ukraine in grain exports. Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin expressed the hope that EU officials would find a sustainable approach to supporting Ukraine in the long term.

The meeting in Kyiv aimed to reaffirm the EU’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the bloc will navigate this critical juncture in its support for Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

