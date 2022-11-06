Original title: Samsung Galaxy S23 series processors have changed: standard Snapdragon 8 Gen2, no Exynos version

Today’s news, blogger iBing Universe broke the news that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes standard with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship processor, and there is no Exynos version.

This is undoubtedly good news for European users.Previously, the Exynos version of the Galaxy S22 series was exposed to problems such as fever and stuttering, which affected the reputation of the Exynos chip.

Now the Galaxy S23 series flagships will all use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, andThe Snapdragon 8 Gen2 manufactured by TSMC is used.

It is reported that,The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU part consists of 1*3.19GHz X3+2*2.8GHz A715+2*2.8GHz A710+3*2.0GHz A510, and the GPU is Adreno 740.

At present, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ AnTuTu running score has exceeded 1.1 million points, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 score has exceeded 1.2 million points. There is almost no suspense. This will be the most powerful mobile phone chip in the Android camp.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen2,Other configurations of the Samsung Galaxy S23 include a 6.1-inch straight screen, a 3900mAh battery, 25W wired fast charging, and more.

The machine has now obtained 3C certification, and according to Samsung’s rhythm, it may not be possible to see the Galaxy S23 series until next year.

