Today, Samsung officially announced that it will hold the 2022 Developer Conference at 1:00 a.m. on October 13. From the official website information,This developer conference will bring new content covering SmartThings Find search service, Tizen system, telemedicine, SmartThings Energy, etc., and will bring users the latest news about ONE UI 5.

Judging from the current adaptation and testing of ONE UI 5,This developer conference will bring users relevant news about the official version.

ONE UI 5 is a customization system developed by Samsung based on Android 13. While adopting a new UI design, it brings expanded color palette functions, smoother animations and transitions, and new lock screen customization functions.

Currently,ONE UI 5 has started beta testing for Galaxy S22 and other modelsthis is likely to be the first batch of models to update the official version of ONE UI 5.

