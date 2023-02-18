The hardware performance of a smart phone and its own software system are very important to users. With the development of mobile phone technology, the current mobile phones are becoming more and more durable, and their performance will not be greatly reduced after three to five years of use. As for the system, the key depends on the manufacturer’s upgrade strategy.

At the launch event of the Galaxy S23 series on the evening of February 14th,Samsung promises that the mobile phone will provide a 4-generation system upgrade for the new machine.According to Samsung executives, they will provide up to 4 generations of operating system upgrades. Note that it is the 4th generation instead of 4 years. This is an essential difference. The 4th generation system is relatively more secure.

According to reports, the Galaxy S23 series phones are pre-installed with the One UI system based on Android 13. Judging from the current conditions,Samsung’s promise of a 4th-generation system upgrade means that the Galaxy S23 series phones can be used until the Android 17 system upgrade,This is more than most domestic mobile phone brands.

In addition to 4-generation system upgrades, Samsung also promises to provide 5-year security patch upgrades, which is the highest level in the Android camp.

Editor’s comment:

At the end of 2022, Samsung officially launched the OneUI 5.0 system, which is based on the bottom layer of Android 13. The new version has more new functions, and also improves various aspects of the system.

As soon as the news that Samsung promised to upgrade in four years came out, it sparked discussions among netizens. Of course, considering that the S23 series has just been released, Samsung’s move does not rule out the suspicion of cooperating with the announcement. As for its follow-up performance, we still need to observe more.