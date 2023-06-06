Home » San Siro, Sala: “The constraint is a huge problem”
by admin
Sala and the San Siro stadium

“If there is this restriction on the San Siro it is a huge problem. At the moment we are standing here waiting” but “in a couple of months” we expect an answer from the Superintendency, which the teams and the Municipality of Milan met on May 12, “no more because otherwise it becomes a problem”. This is the thought of the mayor of Milan Joseph Hallalso in light of the earthquake that is unleashing in the AC Milan home.

Sala: “I hear the Assago hypothesis being reformulated…”

“I don’t know what’s happening to Milan (with the sacking of the technical director Paul Maldini, ed) and I’m not in a position to judge, today in the newspapers I heard the Assago hypothesis reformulated. The problem – insists Sala – is that with the constraint at San Siro it is difficult to build another stadium alongside because two plants would remain so close. What would the Cassation say about the noise and chaos that would be created?”.

See also  No professional prospects: How Italy scared away its youth despite EU aid

