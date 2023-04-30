Sanctioned oligarch is said to use Bayern lodge for money laundering

The sanctioned oligarch is accused, among other things, of money laundering. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanow is said to have rented a box at FC Bayern Munich with the help of a letterbox company and thereby launder money like they do “Southgerman newspaper” reported. Investigators therefore visited the Allianz Arena and the office of the German record champions during the week. Usmanov is on the EU sanctions list. There are currently four different criminal proceedings against him.

When it comes to football, a cross-section of society can be found in the spectator stands – from school children to business people. This is also the case in the Allianz Arena, the home ground of FC Bayern Munich.

One of the businessmen who can sit in the 106 boxes there is said to have been the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. But since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Putin’s friend has not been seen at games of the German record champions: Usmanov is on the EU sanctions list.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” according to the billionaire, however, should continue to own a box in the arena through a letterbox company – and thus launder money.

Police visit to the Allianz Arena

During the week, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office visited the stadium, like the „Bild“ has reported. The officials did not help with the preparation of the next ultra-choreo, but found out about a suspicious box rental. A company from Cyprus is said to have paid 250,000 euros from a Swiss bank account, as the “SZ” reports.

The investigators therefore suspect a mailbox company behind the construct. The sanctioned Usmanow is said to be the mastermind. There are currently four different proceedings against him – including for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Advocate General is sounding the alarm

Usmanov rented the box through a Cypriot company and is supposed to pay the money from illegal foreign transactions, the “SZ” continues. The Frankfurt Attorney General sees a suspicion of money laundering. The police not only visited the stadium, but also the premises of the FC Bayern office. According to the club, there should be “no investigation or fine proceedings against FC Bayern Munich or those responsible or members of the club,” reports the “Bild”.

Usmanov was once considered the richest Russian in the world. Before the sanctions, his fortune was estimated at 15.3 billion euros. The 68-year-old billionaire is the founder of a large Russian holding company. In 1980, the criminal entrepreneur was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud. His name also appeared in the Panama Papers as a shareholder in several offshore companies. As a result of the sanctions, he lost, among other things, his three villas on Lake Tegernsee and a Hamburg yacht that is said to belong to him.

