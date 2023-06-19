Sandoz should bring in higher profits

The new Sandoz is expected to bring in higher profits – and is hoping for the mega-market USA

The spin-off from Novartis is becoming more concrete. In New York, Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor presented his plans for the Basel-based generics manufacturer.

New Sandoz headquarters: Elsässertor in Basel.

Image: Nicole Nars-Room / BLZ

Richard Saynor is a charming salesman. When the Sandoz boss explained at an investor conference in New York last week what plans he had for the generics giant after the spin-off from Novartis, almost everything about the company was “amazing”, simply great: the culture, the employees, and of course the range of products.

