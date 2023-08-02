Sangiuliano and Lollobrigida (at dinner) in Pompeii to pay homage to the ancestor of pizza: employees in turmoil

Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be no Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as was initially said. But there will be the Minister of Culture Gennario Sangiuliano and that of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida, accompanied by other ministers. After the much talked about first journey of the Frecciarossa Rome-Pompeii, we are moving towards a return in grand style of the government to the Vesuvian archaeological area. On Friday 4 August, around 6 pm, an event apparently entitled «Unesco Italian cuisine» should be held with Sangiuliano and Lollobrigida accompanied by other ministers. The great protagonist of the evening, the fresco with the by now mythological fruit focaccia in which one would like to identify the ancestor of pizza.

For now, there is nothing official, but the rumors refer to a procession made up of about 220 guests who could stop at Giulia Felice’s house along the way. There would be no presence of journalists following. The latter, from what has been learned, will be welcomed near Porta Anfiteatro for the press conference, without entering the excavations. There are then rumors of a subsequent dinner in the Palaestra Grande in front of the Amphitheater, again without the presence of the press. All offered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, since the event would serve to support the candidacy of Italian cuisine for UNESCO World Heritage status.

The government procession will probably not find a very peaceful atmosphere. In fact, on August 2, the Cisl Public Function proclaimed the state of agitation of the staff of the Archaeological Park, with a note sent to the Prefect, to the management of the Park and to the national Coordination of the Mic signed by the provincial secretary Carlo Tortora. Subject of the dispute: failure to comply with trade union relations, inadequate supervision management, failure to prevent risks from exposure to heat and failure to adapt the workplace and guardhouses to health and safety standards. Heavy themes: let’s hope they don’t remain on the stomach of the illustrious guests.