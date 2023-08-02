Justin Trudeau is getting a divorce | Info

Justin and his wife have three children. Javier (15), Ela Grace (14) and nine-year-old Adrien.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced on Wednesday that they are separating. Trudo (51) and Sofija (48) got married at the end of May 2005. They have three children. The announcement was made on their Instagram pages in both English and French. The post states that “wanted to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, they made the decision to separate“.

Sophie posted an almost identical message on her Instagram account. Trudeau’s office said the two had signed an amicable divorce. “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps have been taken regarding their decision to separate, and will continue to do so going forward,” the statement said.

After Trudeau became prime minister in late 2015, he and Sophie were often seen together at social events and on trips. But that has changed in the last year. Justin and his wife have three children. Javier (15), Ela Grace (14) and nine-year-old Adrien. The media write that the public has been speculating for years about bad relations in the Trudeau family, but their marriage has never been a topic until now.

The two traveled to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when US President Joe Biden visited in late March.

