After the clash over Sanremo, the government wants to remove Fuortes

Total war between the government and the top management of Rai after the furious controversy over Sanremo 2023. As La Stampa writes, “Lega and the Brothers of Italy are in a hurry to draw conclusions: there must be a change in the leadership of public TV and the license fee – Matteo Salvini raises the pressure – must be reviewed. It is the clear sign, for Giorgia Meloni’s men, that the long-awaited moment has arrived to take over the keys to viale Mazzini”.

But, warn the Press, “however, the replacement of the managing director and general manager, Carlo Fuortes, is not so simple. THEHis successor, due to the regulations on Rai appointments, would in fact have a short, very short mandate ahead of him. Just enough time to fill the position for what remains for Fuortes: about a year. In short, he would not have the material time to bring about that change of course long awaited by the right. For this reason, the Brothers, with the help of Lega and Forza Italia, intend to amend that regulation, allowing the replacement to have a full four-year mandate ahead of him.

According to La Stampa, “an amendment was already ready in the corridors of Deputies to be included in the Milleproroghe decree, now under discussion in the Senate, but in the end it was stopped to avoid controversies and clashes before the Regionals and Sanremo. But now, with the Festival behind it, the desire to overcome this obstacle and get a hand in Rai’s governance is even stronger. And he won’t wait any longer”.

