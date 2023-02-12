Home World Syria, in Aleppo the inhabitants affected by the earthquake in a convent – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The earthquake that hit northern Syria has caused heavy damage and victims in Aleppo, already brought to its knees by the war between the rebels and the regime and now controlled by the government of President Assad. In the city, hundreds of people left homeless after Monday’s strong tremors have found refuge in a Christian convent. The earthquake between Turkey and Syria has already caused more than 4,800 deaths. (LaPresse)

February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 1:12 pm

