Sanremo 2023, a machine worth over 60 million euros: boom in advertising sales

Recognized as the main Italian television event, the San Remo Festival will generate total revenues of over 60 million euros in 2023. In fact, beyond the implications on popular culturethe Festival has turned into a real organizational machine capable of synergistically involving public administrations and private operators, generating economic and social value.

In detail, of these 60 million euros in revenues, 46 million derive from the sole advertising collection. A result beyond expectations, up 9% on the collection of the previous edition which stopped at “only” 42 million euro. To push the collection is undoubtedly the growing consent that the event continues to gather, as shown by the average share data which exceeds 10 million viewers for all 5 evenings. Then, the remaining 18.4 million euros, however, are linked to the impact of the activities of the Festival on the territory.

In fact, the event brings around 41,000 people to the Ligurian town and surrounding areas each year, including guests, organizers, staff and tourists. But let’s see what it is in practical terms. The impact of these attendance mainly falls on housing (8.8 million euros), catering (2 million euros), shopping (€2 million including expenses at the Casino and event ticketing) e transport (0.6 million euros).

But that is not all. In addition to these sums, of particular relevance is the amount disbursed by Rai to the organizing municipality which stands at 5 million euros. Right there public televisionin fact, is one of the major beneficiaries of the Festival.

