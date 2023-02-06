Home World With the Grammy 2023, Viola Davis becomes EGOT – MONDO MODA
Viola Davis wins the 2023 Grammy @ Getty

Viola Davis became the 18th member of EGOT this Sunday, February 5th, with the Grammy win for best audiobook recording of her autobiography “Em Busca de Mim”, published here by BestSeller.
The acronym means that she has already won an Emmy award (television industry), a Grammy (music industry), an Oscar (film industry) and a Tony (award of the American theatrical world).

Viola Davis joins the EGOT @ Disclosure

Her awards come from the Oscar for best supporting actress for the film “A Limit Between Us”, in 2017; the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for “How to Defend a Murderer”, in 2015; and two Tonys, one for best supporting actress in the play “King Hedley 2nd”, and another for best lead actress in a montage of the play “Fences”.

Viola Davis wins the 2023 Grammy @ Getty

The actress celebrated the feat by receiving the gramophone on the award stage. With that, Davis joins a select group of 18 artists worldwide, which include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

