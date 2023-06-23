Home » Santanchè case, Meloni worried: if indicted, she must leave
Santanchè case, Meloni asks the minister for a public clarification

The government Melons he has to deal with the case raised by the broadcast Reportregarding the shadows on the financial operations by the minister Santanchè relating to its companies. If a referral to trial will have to give the resignation as minister of tourism. Word of Giorgia Meloni, who yesterday he told the person directly concerned. The occasion, says La Stampa, was a conversation that took stock of the investigations that touch it. Or the ones above Visible e Ki Group Spa. With stories about unpaid suppliers, on the severance pay never received and on the use of layoffs during the pandemic period. In addition to the allegations about financial transactions to the detriment of minority shareholders. That of Santanchè, is the reasoning of the prime minister, is a name of weight within Fratelli d’Italia. In addition to being very close to the president of the Senate Ignazio Russia. And therefore each judicial aspect would become one stain on the government reputation.

Santanchèon the other hand, he doesn’t want to hear about investigations: “But enough of this bullshit. Investigated about what? It’s always the same investigation. They found nothing. We came away clean from everything“, he claims. And La Stampa always writes that at the time of the investigation into the failure Santanchè did not warn Melons of what was going on. The premier learned everything from the newspapers. Meloni would have already asked her to explain oneself and break the silence, because only after a public clarification will be able to defend him. Those who have spoken to the premier in these frantic hours describe her first of all worried. If the investigation were to end with a referral to trial and the investigation should expand to Russia (also touched by the Report investigation), co-founder of FdI and second state office, la political avalanche it would become difficult to stop. The outcome, then, is difficult to predict. A nightmare that, with the times of the Milan prosecutor’s office, could materialize a few months from the next European elections.

