gravers broke the aba league record | Sport

Partizan fans have once again shown their loyalty to the club, and the Belgrade Arena is full.

Source: MN PRESS

During the entire season, Partizan fans provide incredible support to their pets, and the final series of the ABA League for this season was another opportunity to show their loyalty. In the first two games, they filled the Belgrade Arena quite well, and then in the fifth match of the final, they broke all records in regional basketball in terms of attendance at one match.

Meeting against Crvena zvezda in the Master’s Cup for the 2022/23 season as many as 22,198 fans watched in the hall, making the last match of the current season the most watched match in the history of the ABA League. The regional competition also praised the record that “fell” in Belgrade tonight on its official channels, noting that the hall was filled to capacity.

This is the number of fans who watched the five matches of the final series:

First Sword: 18,324 Second Sword: 18,477 Third Sword: 7,648 Fourth Sword: 7,430 Fifth Sword: 22,198

When all five matches in which Partizan and Crvena zvezda fought for the title in the ABA League this season are added up, we arrive at a figure of over 74,000 spectators! More specifically, 74,077 viewersthat is, an average of 14,815 people per match!



See description

GROBARI BREAK THE REGIONAL RECORD IN THE FINAL! This many people have NEVER watched a match in the ABA league!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 1 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 2 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 11 3 / 11 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 4 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 5 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 6 / 11 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 7 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 8 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 11 9 / 11 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 10 / 11 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 11 11 / 11