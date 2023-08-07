Home » Santanchè case, the president of Visibilia Ruffino found dead: he shot himself
Business

Santanchè case, the president of Visibilia Ruffino found dead: he shot himself

by admin
Santanchè case, the president of Visibilia Ruffino found dead: he shot himself

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia

Case Santanchè, the president of Visibilia commits suicide. The phone call and the gunshot to the head. Yellow on the real causes

As the controversy continues over the case of Santanchè and his companies comes news dramatic linked to one of them companiesthe president of died by suicide visible. Luke Royal Ruffinus was found dead in his home Milano. The president of Visibilia shot himself in the head with a legally held pistol. The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for instigation to suicide. The president of Visibilia Editore took his own life on Saturday evening just before midnight in his room in the family home in Milan in via Spadolini, near the university Mouthfuls. To discover the body one of the two sons, Mirko. The gesture would be related to health reasons. The Lecco manager joined Visibilia in October noting shares from the minister of the Turismo Daniela Santanche.

Through a series of capital increases had then become, with his Sif Italia, first shareholder. Recently increasing its share up to 45.81%. Ruffinus he was not involved in the investigation for bankruptcy, false accounting and fraud. He wasn’t under investigation, nor had he been never heard from prosecutors.

Read also: Santanchè wants to double the seats in the ministry: officials from 150 to 324

Read also: Italia Viva, politicians at dinner at Twiga: this is who was in Santanchè’s restaurant

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Parma, FdI storm for the shock poster: "Staging of the Meloni murder"

You may also like

Investors in Asia cautious on economic data from...

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Showing Positive Signs in Short...

Weather, rains and nice cool farewell. The African...

Inner Mongolia Invests 840 Million Yuan to Support...

Hedge funds are losing billions on hotels and...

Lamborghini accelerates, growing revenues. The Urus super car...

“Households that would have bought two years ago...

The Labor Market Cools Down: The Probability of...

Kata kidnapped for racketeering hotel rentals. “Violent Feud,...

Berkshire Hathaway has trouble finding bargains

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy