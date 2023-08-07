Santanchè case, the president of Visibilia Ruffino found dead: he shot himself

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia

Case Santanchè, the president of Visibilia commits suicide. The phone call and the gunshot to the head. Yellow on the real causes

As the controversy continues over the case of Santanchè and his companies comes news dramatic linked to one of them companiesthe president of died by suicide visible. Luke Royal Ruffinus was found dead in his home Milano. The president of Visibilia shot himself in the head with a legally held pistol. The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for instigation to suicide. The president of Visibilia Editore took his own life on Saturday evening just before midnight in his room in the family home in Milan in via Spadolini, near the university Mouthfuls. To discover the body one of the two sons, Mirko. The gesture would be related to health reasons. The Lecco manager joined Visibilia in October noting shares from the minister of the Turismo Daniela Santanche.

Through a series of capital increases had then become, with his Sif Italia, first shareholder. Recently increasing its share up to 45.81%. Ruffinus he was not involved in the investigation for bankruptcy, false accounting and fraud. He wasn’t under investigation, nor had he been never heard from prosecutors.

