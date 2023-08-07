Home » Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide
Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide

The president of Visibilia Editore, Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffinowas found dead in the office in Milan. He would have committed suicide by shooting himself in the night between Saturday and Sunday. His body was found by the son. This was reported by the Ansa agency, specifying that the gesture would be linked to personal matters and they speculate serious health problems. On Thursday Ruffino would also have participated for the last time in a meeting of the board of directors of Visibilia Editore. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the crime of instigation to suicide: a necessary actjudicial sources report, even if only to proceed with the investigations, including the autopsy on the manager’s body.

He had replaced Daniela Santanchè in the company Ruffino had entered the publishing company in October 2022, just when Daniela Santanchè was leaving instead. In June, the 60-year-old had come to hold over 45% of the shares, then joining the Board of Directors and becoming its chairman. This was reported in a note by Visibilia Editore, specifying that Minister Santanché “does not hold any stake in the company”.

Who was Paolo Ruffino After having served in the UDC and in the Lombard regional coordination of the PDL, he approached the Brothers of Italy. Ruffino was an experienced manager, with a past, among other things, on the Board of Directors of FerrovieNord, Fiera Milano and Milano Serravalle Engineering. But, above all, a great ability in the management of condominiums. So much so that he had founded Sif Italia, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milano, becoming the first administrator in Italy to have a condominium administration firm listed on the Stock Exchange. According to what is learned from people close to him, the president of Visibilia Editore had no personal or economic problems. It seems, however, that he suffered from serious health problems and that few were aware of it.

