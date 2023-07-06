Home » Santanchè, “he had 6 lawyers, a mess”. The name of the replacement is already circulating
Business

Santanchè, “he had 6 lawyers, a mess”. The name of the replacement is already circulating

by admin
Santanchè, “he had 6 lawyers, a mess”. The name of the replacement is already circulating

Case Santanchè, now the situation could worsen

The case Santanchè it is not closed. Yesterday’s information from the minister did not shed light on all aspects of the intricate affair involving her for issues related to her companies: Visibilia and Ki Group. Prosecutors speculate against him the crimes of bankruptcy and false accounting. And there is a possibility that it is Giorgia Melons to ask her to step back. The premier had assumed the farewell in case of indictment. But now the situation could worsen. An invitation to appear is not on the horizon. While the notice of conclusion of the investigation will close the circle on the registration. Unless his lawyers do not make an additional one access request al register of suspects (in November due to the secretation they had no result). There is the concrete possibility that the crime of bankruptcy for Visibilia Concessionaria and Visibilia srl ​​in liquidation will disappear from the disputes.

Read also: Santanchè case, the government regroups. Own goal by Schlein and Conte

Read also: Visibilia, Santanchè: “Hate campaign about me”. Motion of no confidence in the 5S

All this – we read in La Stampa – shakes the Meloni government from the foundations. The majority are very nervous towards Santanchè. Only the opposition speaks of resignation. But the name of his possible replacement is already circulating. That is to say Valentine Valentini, former pontiff of Silvio Berlusconi with Ignazio La Russa. Meloni had been informed of the contents of the minister’s response. With microphones off, explains the newspaper, especially colleagues from Come on Italy push for the “Santanchexit” by the executive. Also Salvini would like to take care of turismo. But jokes, like the one about the “legal team” which “combined a mess” they make you perceive a bad air. “And he also had six lawyers“, someone from the government majority lets slip.

See also  New York, the mystery of the Italian student who died in college: "Claudio feared expulsion for a copied test"

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Safespace: 18-year-old founder ensures safe journey home

Used cars: here are the favorites of different...

Bitcoin mining: explanation, function & energy consumption

The summer sales are underway: a turnover of...

Beijing’s First Store Economy Thrives: 3,177 Stores Introduced...

Safespace: 18-year-old founder ensures safe journey home

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $546 Million: Find Out...

Interest rate prudence divides the Fed’s board

Facebook group challenges Twitter with threads

Shuangmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Showcases Deusaderm at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy