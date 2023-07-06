Santanchè, “he had 6 lawyers, a mess”. The name of the replacement is already circulating

Case Santanchè, now the situation could worsen

The case Santanchè it is not closed. Yesterday’s information from the minister did not shed light on all aspects of the intricate affair involving her for issues related to her companies: Visibilia and Ki Group. Prosecutors speculate against him the crimes of bankruptcy and false accounting. And there is a possibility that it is Giorgia Melons to ask her to step back. The premier had assumed the farewell in case of indictment. But now the situation could worsen. An invitation to appear is not on the horizon. While the notice of conclusion of the investigation will close the circle on the registration. Unless his lawyers do not make an additional one access request al register of suspects (in November due to the secretation they had no result). There is the concrete possibility that the crime of bankruptcy for Visibilia Concessionaria and Visibilia srl ​​in liquidation will disappear from the disputes.

All this – we read in La Stampa – shakes the Meloni government from the foundations. The majority are very nervous towards Santanchè. Only the opposition speaks of resignation. But the name of his possible replacement is already circulating. That is to say Valentine Valentini, former pontiff of Silvio Berlusconi with Ignazio La Russa. Meloni had been informed of the contents of the minister’s response. With microphones off, explains the newspaper, especially colleagues from Come on Italy push for the “Santanchexit” by the executive. Also Salvini would like to take care of turismo. But jokes, like the one about the “legal team” which “combined a mess” they make you perceive a bad air. “And he also had six lawyers“, someone from the government majority lets slip.

