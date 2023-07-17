Home » Santanchè, lies to the Visibilia board of directors about her boyfriend Kunz. He wasn’t an independent
Business

Santanchè, lies to the Visibilia board of directors about her boyfriend Kunz. He wasn’t an independent

by admin
Santanchè, lies to the Visibilia board of directors about her boyfriend Kunz. He wasn’t an independent

Daniela Santanché and Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine

Santanchè, those silences at the shareholders’ meeting about Comrade Kunz…

The government Melons he has to deal with the various ongoing judicial cases involving members of the executive and important people of the premier’s party: FdI. Among these is the thorny affair Santanchèthe Minister of Tourism is investigated together with the partner Kunz and other people for bankruptcy and false accounting in the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office into the companies visible e Which Group and the financial transactions that concern them. In the history of one of these groups, Visibilia, there is also a curious situation involving Daniela Santanchè and her company Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine. Which it was elected to the council of administration of the listed company as independent. Although at the time he was already the mate of the Minister of Tourism.

The relationship between Santanche and Kunz reveals the April 15, 2016 Dagospy. On 2nd June Sallusti married Patrizia Groppelli. She or Kunz’s ex-wife. The name of the current director of Libero has already appeared in the story. It was indeed usufructuary of D1 Partecipazionito which Visibilia granted a financing despite the non-florid situation of the group’s accounts.

Read also: Santanchè, nothing but resignation. “I get rich with lawsuits…”

Read also: Government, Mattarella pressing Meloni to make Santanchè resign

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Germany says yes to common European debt, indeed no. German Bund thud, record 10 ya rates since 2011

You may also like

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Beat the Heat with the Taurus Babel Invisible...

Electric cars, how many problems. Stink, noise and...

UK Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data:...

Lower inflation expected in many parts of the...

Beijing’s challenges on growth and unemployment

You can improve your Schufa score with very...

Tir jumps the roadway on the A8: three...

Foreign trade: Upper Austria remains export champion |...

Stay Cool This Summer with the Xiaomi PRO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy