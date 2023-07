An earthquake measuring 7.4 was recorded today July 16 off the coast of Alaska, in the United States.

The US Geophysical Institute, the Usgs, reports it on its website. The earthquake – located 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, at a depth of 21 kilometers – triggered a tsunami warning, which was later canceled according to the US warning system, which affects various areas of the US state further north.

