Soccer, Mexico beats Panama and wins its ninth Gold Cup – Soccer

Soccer, Mexico beats Panama and wins its ninth Gold Cup

Mexico beats Panama and wins its ninth Gold Cup

With a goal by Santiago Gimenez in the 88th minute, Mexico won the final 1-0 against Panama and conquered its ninth Gold Cup, an annual tournament involving the best soccer teams of the Concacaf countries.


Three minutes after entering the field, the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker unlocked the game and gave the victory to his national team in Sofi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, in front of around 73,000 spectators.


The host country of the final, the United States, had been eliminated by Panama on penalties in the semi-final.

