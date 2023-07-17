Mayor addressed concerns of leaders of the Troncal del Caribe

The directors of the Community Action Boards highlighted that these spaces are key for citizens to know the progress of the projects carried out by the district administration.

In the village of Buritaca, the mayoress Virna Johnson held a meeting with the leaders and representatives of the Troncal del Caribe community and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, to listen to each of their concerns, socialize the progress in the projects that are carried out in the region; As the Reference Centerand give them the title deeds of the 8 schools that operate in the area.

Accompanied by his cabinet and the commanders of the Metropolitan Police and the High Mountain Battalion of the Armythe district president listened to the requests of the citizens regarding issues of public services, attention to the community, provision of health services and updating of data in the Sisbén.

“With the Reference Center you will have all the access to the information of what interests you: whether it is Sisbén, Families in Action, everything that the Mayor’s Office offers, to give you the attention you need,” said the mayoress .

The president of the Don Diego Community Action Board, Sandra Petersonstated that these types of scenarios are key so that the residents of the rural area of ​​Santa Marta They can strengthen ties and maintain fluid communication with the district administration.

“These spaces are important to us as leaders, because they allow us to expose the complaints and disagreements of the people in the villages, and the visit of the mayor Virna Johnson allows us to have answers and solutions to all these doubts that we have,” said Peterson.

The Governments of Change are characterized for opening these dialogue initiatives with the community to meet their needs. Emilse Giraldo, president of the JAC of Guachaca, thanked the management of the president of the samariums and the start-up of the Reference Center, which allows the provision of decentralized services for the inhabitants of the Troncal del Caribe.

“We are grateful to Mayor Virna Johnson for delivering works to us and for the projects she has in the region. 7 communities were benefited with the minor works and also set up the Referencing Center. ‘Let’s talk to Virna’ is a very good space, because the titles were given to the schools, the community is encouraged and hears first-hand about the offer that the Mayor’s Office has,” she explained.

Another of the Commitments acquired by the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson was to meet him air manager, to find a work route that allows stabilizing the provision of energy service in the area.

