A timeless imagery that continues to fascinate cinema lovers and beyond. The ‘Hollywood’ lettering on the hills of Los Angeles with its nine letters symbolizes decades of dreams, successes and celebrities. Oliver Peoples has chosen to interpret these suggestions in a personal way for the spring 2023 campaign. In pure cinematic style, the protagonists take away an ‘O’ from the monumental sign originally installed in 1923 and restored in 1978. The eyewear brand was founded in 1987 with the opening of the first boutique right in the heart of West Hollywood.

“As an image – explains the brand of EssilorLuxottica – is also perfectly suited to Oliver Peoples, an eyewear brand born in the heart of Hollywood and designed to accompany the so-called ‘magic hour’, that moment of the day when Los Angeles glitters like gold under the rays of the setting sun. Oliver Peoples could even be said to contribute an O to the word Hollywood. Because this place has not only given birth to the brand, but is also part of its identity. Over the decades, the brand has drawn inspiration from Hollywood culture and its glasses are a constant presence on the faces of Hollywood, in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes or at the writers’ desk.

The characters escape on foot with the ‘O’ removed from the writing, jump aboard a vintage Mercedes Benz and, passing through Sunset Boulevard, arrive in a spectacular villa with swimming pool, the location of a party. The campaign shot by Tom Craig is pervaded by a retro aesthetic: the glasses worn are inspired by the late 60s to the early 90s, with particular attention to the Japanese-made acetates that characterized the initial production of the brand.