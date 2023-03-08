Singer Nadica Ademov in a challenging swimsuit stirred passions on the nets.

Source: ATA Images

Nadica Ademov celebrated her birthday at the end of November last year and showed off her millionaire boyfriend. Although she introduced her partner, whom she says is a perfect man, to the public, she did not want to reveal details about him, because she keeps her private life from the public. She also refused to answer the stories about whether she is a millionaire or a billionaire, and stated only that her money is not important at all.

The singer is currently enjoying Thailand, where she regularly posts photos, and one in particular caught the attention of her followers. She posed on the beach and “hot” poses caused a real avalanche on the networks.

In a black one-piece swimsuit that perfectly accentuates her sculpted body, long legs and deep cleavage, Nadica lay on the “hot” sand, and the comments poured in.: “How beautiful you are”, “Beautiful”, “Enjoy”…



Nadika she has been enjoying love with her chosen one for three years, and as the local media reported, he has a serious business in Germany. The two have known each other for years, and the singer once revealed that why would she like to get married in Istanbul.

“It’s the living truth, I never wear make-up in private, and when I go on stage I’m a different woman. He keeps telling me, when you wake up you’re one woman, and when you put on make-up you’re totally different, and I don’t need to look for another because I have two wives in you. He is a happy man,” said the singer in love at one time.

Nadica grabs a lot of money at performances, and the video she is on is only a few away minuta took 2,000 euros, visited all social networks:

