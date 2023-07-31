Santanchè, more trouble for his companies. Former partner under investigation for bankruptcy

New dough for Santanchè’s companies: ex-companion Canio Mazzaro under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy
Not even the time to exult in the victory of the motion of no confidence in the Senate that a new case emerges for the minister. Canio Mazzaro, former partner of Daniela Santanchè, is being investigated for fraudulent bankruptcy. This was reported by La Verità di oggi, according to which the Bergamo prosecutor’s office has an open investigation into Perugia Renewables, a company declared bankrupt and which was part of the Bioera group. The company was established in 2012, through the contribution of a business branch by Organic Oils srl, also from Bioera. The file has been open since 2020.
According to what La Verità writes, the prosecutors argue that “Mazzaro would have caused the bankruptcy of Perugia Renewables «by fictitiously forming the capital». And through a debt of 1.1 million euros towards the Energy Services Manager”. At the time of the operations, the newspaper recalls, Santanchè was chairman of the board of directors of Bioera.
Truth adds that the prosecutor of Bergamo had also entered the minister of tourism in the register of suspects. But later he asked for it to be archived. The Preliminary Investigation Judge has yet to decide. Among other things, the same team of magistrates also investigates Visibilia and Ki Group, “where the minister is accused of false accounting, fraudulent bankruptcy and fraud against the state”.
