Santanchè, the defense: “Companies not mine”. Conflict of interest for La Russa

Santanchè, Briatore lashes out against the government: “They didn’t defend it”

Daniela Santanchè prepares to face the Parliamenttoday at 15 will be in Senate for her information, she will have to give explanations on the investigation that sees her involved for the suspicious operations carried out by her companies to avoid bankruptcy. There minister – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – it will not go into the details of the accusations that are being contested because, it is the thesis, there is an ongoing investigation in Milan. Daniela Santanchè’s defense will be simple: “Those companies have not been mine for some time“. The line was established with his lawyers but also with his friend Ignazio La Russa, who should preside over the courtroom today at 3 pm. A sharing that raises some doubts for the double role Of Russia: the latter is president of the Senate, but at the same time he was also his lawyer and, as revealed by Report, author of two warnings in favor of Negma and Visibilia.

They risk becoming a politically sensitive issue – continues Il Fatto – also requests for deferred payment to the tax authorities. Because the ultimate manager of the Revenue Agency is the government colleague Giancarlo Giorgetti. And not only that, given that INPS will play a decisive role in the history of the Cig. And the supervision of the institute belongs to the Minister of Labor Marina Cauldron. While Ki Group, the organic food company that the Minister of Tourism managed until 2022, will be decided by Invitalia who lent money to the company. The institution depends on his party colleague Adolfo bear and the Ministry of Enterprise. Meanwhile Flavio Briatore defends the minister. He sold the shares of Twiga to the entrepreneur and partner Dimitri Kunz. Today in an interview with Libero he says that he considers “everything that is happening crazy. Daniela is not under investigation and I’m sorry that the government hasn’t built a wall objecting to the requests instrumentalities of the opposition”.

