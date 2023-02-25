iPhone 15 Plus CAD renderings compared to 14 Plus: upgraded smart island, USB-C interface, ultra-narrow bezel

iPhone 15 Plus CAD rendering comparison with 14 Plus: upgraded smart island, USB-C interface, ultra-narrow bezel

Following the iPhone 15 Pro, 9to5Mac today released CAD renderings of the iPhone 15 Plus, which is also the first public appearance of the machine’s appearance.

It is reported that the CAD renderings on which these renderings are based are provided by Apple to its supply chain partners in preparation for the release of the new iPhone in the fall.

Unlike the iPhone 14 Plus’ “new bottle of old wine” strategy, the iPhone 15 Plus is finally in line with the iPhone 15 Pro in design：

Replace the USB-C interface (replacing the Lighting interface), upgrade Smart Island (standard for all iPhone 15 series), and adopt ultra-narrow bezel。

Comparing the picture with the same frame, it can be clearly seen that the frame of the iPhone 15 Plus is narrower than that of the 14 Plus.

Additionally, 9to5Mac also confirmed the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus:

160.87 mm long

77.76 mm wide

7.81 mm thick

For comparison, here are the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Plus:

160.84 mm long

78.07 mm wide

7.79 mm thick

Apparently the iPhone 15 Plus is taller, narrower and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. Also, the camera bump on the back is more pronounced.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Plus also features a new body design with slightly rounded edges around the middle frame. It is more comfortable to hold and less prone to accidental touches.

For other configurations,The iPhone 15 Plus uses the same A16 chip and Qualcomm X70 baseband as the iPhone 14 Pro model, available in blue and pink。

Everyone knows that the iPhone 14 Plus is the worst-selling model of the 14 series. Whether these upgrades of the iPhone 15 Plus can boost sales, we will wait and see.