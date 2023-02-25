Cai Yanhong, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

The Ministry of Emergency Management held a national video conference on safety and prevention work on February 24, requiring profound lessons learned from the accident, comprehensively investigating and rectifying major safety hazards in key industries, resolutely curbing major accidents, and earnestly safeguarding the safety of people’s lives and property and overall social stability. Create a good security environment for the successful holding of the National Two Sessions.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply learn the lessons of major accidents such as the collapse of open-pit coal mines in Inner Mongolia, actively study and judge, and accurately identify changes in safety risks in the region, implement various preventive and countermeasures in detail, and go all out to fight the tough battle of safety prevention. It is necessary to strictly control the safety of mines, immediately carry out special rectification of major safety hazards in mines, and deal with major risks and hidden dangers such as renovations in violation of design regulations, inadequate disaster management, and open-pit mine slope angles exceeding the design; Enterprise management organization is chaotic, legal persons and main responsible persons are included as dishonest persons, and mines are included as key supervision objects to strengthen safety supervision; continue to maintain a high-pressure situation of cracking down on irregularities and violations, and severely crack down on serious illegal activities such as illegal mining, illegal production and construction. We must not relax our efforts to ensure the safety of other high-risk industries. To ensure the safety of Beijing and surrounding areas in detail, Beijing must organize a professional team to strictly investigate hidden dangers in key areas, refine emergency plans, and ensure effective and effective response in the first place.

The meeting requested that we should conscientiously perform our duties, strengthen emergency duty, and demonstrate responsibility with actual results. It is necessary to pay close attention to the implementation of the work. Leading cadres at all levels take the lead in implementing the implementation, and go deep into the front line to promote the compaction of the responsibilities of all parties; the Security Committee of the State Council has sent 20 working groups to supervise and inspect various places, and all localities should also increase the intensity of open and unannounced visits, with a strong The follow-up and questioning effect promotes the implementation of the work. All kinds of problems that endanger safety must be grasped to the end, and typical accidents must be strictly investigated and dealt with in accordance with the principle of “four never let go”. It is necessary to make overall plans to form a joint force, give full play to the functions of the Safety Committee Office, strengthen joint inspections and joint law enforcement, supervise and urge rectification of orders, and cancel numbers within a time limit, so as to effectively enhance the joint force of safety supervision.