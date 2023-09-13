Santander Consumer Bank closes branches in Italy

Santander Consumer Bank (Scb), part of the banking group born in Spain and present throughout Europe, specialized in consumer credit in Italy, has announced the closure of all its branches in the national territory together with a drastic reduction in staff. The company chaired by Ettore Gotti Tedeschi and led by Alberto Merchiori, Fisac ​​Cgil reports together with Fabi of Scb, «has delivered to the trade unions a communication regarding a restructuring plan relating to Santander Consumer Bank, pursuant to article 22 of the current national collective labor agreement, the essential points of which are a reduction in staff and the closure of all branches in the area”.

In the communication, Fisac ​​Cgil and Fabi say, “around 14% of the Bank’s workforce is estimated to be a surplus, the reduction in staff concerns both the staff of the local units and the headquarters”. The company union representatives declare «concern and opposition to a plan that once again impacts staff, aggravates the banking desertification of the area and puts many disadvantaged areas in difficulty. The National Secretariats were promptly informed, the level of attention from the Union will be maximum”.

The first meeting between the unions and the group, continue Fisac ​​Cgil and Fabi, «has already been scheduled with the company for tomorrow (Thursday 14 September) and will be based on the examination and discussion of the plan to then allow all the procedures to be put in place and the actions aimed at avoiding heavy repercussions on the workers of Santander Consumer Bank”, they conclude.