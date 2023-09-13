Xi Jinping and President Maduro Elevate China-Venezuela Relations to All-Weather Strategic Partnership

Xi Jinping and Venezuelan President Maduro have announced the upgrade of China-Venezuela relations to an all-weather strategic partnership. This significant development was announced during President Maduro’s state visit to China.

On September 13, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Maduro at the Great Hall of the People. The two leaders discussed various aspects of their countries’ bilateral relations and agreed to elevate the partnership to a new level.

China and Venezuela have enjoyed a long-standing friendship and cooperation. The decision to upgrade the relations to an all-weather strategic partnership further solidifies the bond between the two nations. This partnership signifies a deep commitment to cooperation and mutual support in various fields, including politics, economy, and culture.

The new strategic partnership is expected to enhance trade and investment between China and Venezuela. It will promote the growth of economic ties, creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries. The partnership will also facilitate technological exchanges and collaboration, fostering advancements in various sectors.

President Xi Jinping and President Maduro expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral cooperation over the years. They emphasized the importance of further strengthening ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

China has been a key partner for Venezuela in many areas, including infrastructure development, energy cooperation, and investment. The strategic partnership will provide a framework to deepen these existing collaborations and explore new areas for mutual benefit.

President Xi Jinping and President Maduro’s meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss regional and global issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and promoting a fair and just international order. The leaders expressed their shared vision for a peaceful and stable world, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and cooperation.

The announcement of the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Venezuela has been well-received by both countries’ citizens. It is expected to bring tangible benefits to the people of both nations by fostering closer ties, promoting economic growth, and enhancing cooperation in various fields.

As President Maduro’s visit to China concludes, the two nations are poised to embark on a new chapter in their relationship, bolstered by the upgraded strategic partnership.

