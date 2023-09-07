SAP wants to take over the Bonn software startup LeanIX

André Christ set up his software company LeanIX together with a business partner eleven years ago in Bonn. Now the software giant SAP is grabbing the technology.

The two founders Jörg Beyer and André Christ (from left).

The software group SAP wants to take over the Bonn software management company LeanIX. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, the companies announced on Thursday. The companies initially gave no information on the purchase price.

The Handelsblatt had previously reported on the upcoming takeover. According to information from the newspaper, LeanIX could reach a valuation of almost 1.2 billion euros. According to LeanIX, previous investors include Goldman Sachs, the investment company Insight Partners and the investor Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP). Deutsche Telekom is involved in this as an anchor investor through its venture capital subsidiary.

SAP hopes the acquisition will strengthen its business transformation portfolio. With LeanIX, customers can get an overview of their existing IT systems. The company has been a business partner of SAP for ten years.

