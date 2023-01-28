Home Business Save the “exodus”. Backtrack to Female Option
by admin
ROMA – The government is looking for a solution for the exodus from Option woman, workers trapped by the new more restrictive requirements. “The chapter is not closedwe are working on it with the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone”, says the undersecretary of the Northern League Claudio Durigon. “The will is there and it is to restore the norm as it was. But we are looking for resources.

