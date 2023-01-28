Home World Meloni, Libya mission: gas and migrants at the center of the premier’s visit to Tripoli
Meloni, Libya mission: gas and migrants at the center of the premier’s visit to Tripoli

Giorgia Meloni is in Libya, accompanied by Foreign Minister Tajani and Interior Minister Piantedosi. The prime minister’s mission has two objectives: the first is the signing of a new agreement on natural gas imports, in full continuity with what was started by the previous Draghi government. The agreement, worth 8 billion dollars, was signed by ENI and the Libyan Noc: one more step towards the indispensable energy independence from Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The second reason for the Libyan trip of the prime minister is to continue building what Meloni has defined as the “Mattei plan” for Africa, which provides for more economic aid and at the same time more stringent controls for countries, such as Libya, from which they leave or the migrants arriving on our shores.

The visit includes a meeting in Tripoli with representatives of the national unity government led by Abdul Amid Dbeibah. Not an easy meeting in a country that has had two governments for some time now. It is no coincidence that Fathi Bashagha, prime minister appointed by the Tobruk House of Representatives (but not recognized by the international community) and close to General Khalifa Haftar, complained about Meloni’s face-to-face with what he called an “executive expired”.

