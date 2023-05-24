Save when shopping for groceries: This simple strategy helps

This is confirmed by Sven Reuter, boss and founder of the price app Smhaggle and the operating company behind it, My-Valueshopping. Food prices would continue to rise, says Reuter. Even if the retailers had “boldly staged” individual reductions. “If you compare the price reductions in relation to the respective overall range, around a third of the products have been reduced in price at discounters so far in 2023, while this is only around two percent at supermarkets and hypermarkets.” Reuter explains that prices were only reduced to a manageable extent, but were increased considerably in advance.