Saxony – report: proceedings against left-wing extremists expanded

.

Dresden (dts news agency) – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) has expanded the proceedings against a suspected left-wing extremist network in Saxony. The investigators are said to have five other people in view, as the “Welt am Sonntag” reports.

The accused are said to have been involved in various brutal attacks on political opponents. The police have been searching homes and workplaces for the past few months. The trial against a suspected criminal organization involving a 28-year-old former student has been going on in the Dresden Higher Regional Court for two years. According to the Attorney General, the nationwide networked group is responsible for several attacks on people from the radical right spectrum. The victims were inflicted with potentially life-threatening injuries. A new possible trail of the ongoing investigation leads to northern Syria. It is about clarifying an attack from March 2021 in Eilenburg, Saxony. At that time, a group of several people disguised as police officers allegedly broke into the apartment of an NPD politician early in the morning. They are said to have forced the right-wing extremist to lie on the ground and hit his ankles with emergency hammers. After the beating attack, the perpetrators are said to have fled. However, evidence is said to have been found at the crime scene. Investigations are said to have led to the identification of a man who was already registered as a left-wing extremist offender. The accused is said to have temporarily joined a foreign terrorist organization – presumably a PKK-affiliated group – in northern Syria in recent years. This suspicion is said to have been substantiated by tapped conversations of the man. During a search of an apartment in Thuringia, police officers also came across a suspected “shooter” book: Notes from operations that are said to indicate sniping in Syria. Investigators believe that the man has contacts with leading members of the group in Saxony. According to information from “Welt am Sonntag”, a total of 15 people are currently part of the hard core of the network. Among them is a man who is still on the run and who is said to have participated in a beating attack on right-wing extremists in Budapest despite a search. The federal prosecutor’s office did not want to comment on the case when asked by “Welt am Sonntag”.

HOME PAGE