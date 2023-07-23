SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines – Selecta affected

Cold coffee soon: SBB has 250 Lavazza machines dismantled – for several reasons

The federal railways do not extend the contract for the sale of the traditional Italian brand. A well-known Swiss company is also affected.

Lavazza coffee from the machine: the SBB are giving up the concept after seven years.

Image: Manuel Geisser/Imago

Would you like an espresso or a cappuccino before you leave for the train journey? Around 250 Lavazza coffee machines at SBB stations make this possible. In 2016, the federal railways introduced the machines. The idea: Because there is usually not enough space on the platforms for waiter-served coffee corners, the self-service machines should cover the caffeine needs of commuters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

