Home » SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines – Selecta affected
Business

SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines – Selecta affected

by admin
SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines – Selecta affected

Cold coffee soon: SBB has 250 Lavazza machines dismantled – for several reasons

The federal railways do not extend the contract for the sale of the traditional Italian brand. A well-known Swiss company is also affected.

Lavazza coffee from the machine: the SBB are giving up the concept after seven years.

Image: Manuel Geisser/Imago

Would you like an espresso or a cappuccino before you leave for the train journey? Around 250 Lavazza coffee machines at SBB stations make this possible. In 2016, the federal railways introduced the machines. The idea: Because there is usually not enough space on the platforms for waiter-served coffee corners, the self-service machines should cover the caffeine needs of commuters.

See also  COP26: Biden announces a 30% global cut in methane emissions by 2030 (-50% in the USA)

You may also like

In the passport challenge Singapore is the most...

A strike disrupts French media monopoly

The new European oil map after the sanctions...

Banks in Changzhou Consider Lowering Interest Rates on...

Stadler’s new order from ÖBB is under wraps

Celebrate July in the United States: Holidays and...

Polls: the majority of Italians are against Salvini’s...

Idorsia is cutting 500 jobs: costs are to...

Ita, new board of directors with three members:...

River travel pioneer Hans Kaufmann regulates succession

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy