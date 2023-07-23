Weather forecast Sunday July 23, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia it will be a maximum of 35 degrees, with the possible appearance of short-term local showers.

Serbia: A little less heat in most areas on Sunday. However, in the south it is around 35°C, and in the north around 30°C. There will be longer periods of sunshine with the development of clouds in the afternoon which may lead to the appearance of short-lived local showers, with a greater chance in the western and central areas. Wind weak from the north and northwest, in the afternoon turning to the south in the north of Serbia. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 21°C, and maximum from 30°C in the north to 36°C in the south of Serbia. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Sunday, mostly sunny with weak cloud development during the day and without extreme heat. Wind weak northwesterly, southerly at the end of the day. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 31°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Sunday, sunny with a few clouds and hot, although a little less than on Saturday. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C.

Užice region: Sunny and slightly less hot on Sunday. In the afternoon, the development of clouds and the possible appearance of short-term local showers. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 32°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with possible local showers in the afternoon and up to 28°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: On Sunday, mostly sunny and without much heat. Local cloud development is expected in the afternoon. Wind weak from the north and northwest, turning south in the afternoon. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 30°C to 32°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Sunday, sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and not very hot. Wind weak northwesterly, southerly at the end of the day. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is 31°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Sunday, sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and not very hot. Wind weak northwesterly, southerly at the end of the day. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, and maximum around 30°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday sunny and hot again. In the afternoon local development of clouds coming from the west. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Pressure around normal and falling. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 22°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north to 38°C in the south of Serbia. Dry in the evening.

Tuesday in the south of Serbia extreme heat and temperature up to 42°C, but in the north of Vojvodina it will be ten degrees lower, a little above 30°C. Stronger local showers and storms should be expected between Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Wednesday followed by a refresher according to today’s forecast.

