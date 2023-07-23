Scampia, via the Sails of Gomorrah. Here come ecological houses and orchards

Via le Vele, here are the ecological houses: Scampia changes its face

Scampia changes face. AND he will do it thanks to the funds of the Pnrr which, as Repubblica says, “aims to erase the brand of violence and Camorra that has been sewn on him. The ambitious urban regeneration program put in place by the Municipality is unique because for the first time the money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be used to transform the inhuman face of a dormitory suburb”.

How will the neighborhood change? Republic explains: “New ecological houses with very low impact and zero consumption. Kindergartens, schools, vegetable gardens and social orchards and even a grove equipped with meadows, Mediterranean scrub and tall trees”. The 156 million available to the municipality “will be used to complete the demolition of the Vele, build the new houses, the connected services and send Gomorrah to the archive, as a page of history only to be kept in memory so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past”.

As Repubblica always explains, “the Vele will be demolished to make room for 433 accommodations classified as nZeb, capable of reproducing the energy needed for their operation”. Work to start in November.

