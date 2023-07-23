Whatsapp reverses, “too many crashes”: here’s the problem

A very important feature of WhatsApp is failing: too many crashes require Mark Zuckerberg to take a step back. At the moment.

Not all donuts come out with a hole. After so many features under development, first of all Community and Channels, the new one that advances in great strides, beta testers show too many crashes for a highly anticipated release in development.

WhatsApp, too many crashes, we need to run for cover – Agorà24.it

Yes, because emojis, by now, have distorted communication on WhatsApp, are the extreme synthesis that doesn’t make us waste time writing and summarizes a concept, a sentence, a simple answer. For this they are very used.

Well WhatsApp has realized that the Emoji keyboard (but not only) had a crashso better back up and work on it, it earns Marz Zuckerberg and the credibility of the number one instant messaging application in the world.

From update to crash the step is short

It’s the new update through the Google Play Beta program, which brings the version to 2.23.15.22, which confirms WhatsApp’s intention to fix some bugs regarding the emoji keyboard. In the WhatsApp Android 2.23.15.21 beta update, WhatsApp aimed to improve its interface by adding small improvements. The problem is that from the update to the crash while using the emoji keyboard, the step was short. Too short.

WhatsApp, another update is needed to fix some crashes too many – Agorà24.it

The ever-knowledgeable wabetainfo revealed that many users have encountered a crash while using the emoji keyboard. But that’s not all: other reports have highlighted problems with the configuration of their avatars, access to the privacy section and adding text over images using the drawing editor. Despite multiple alerts, many people found that the update had been installed automatically, due to the automatic download settings of the Google Play Store. Hence the need to provide, on loan, another update to correct all these bugs, with the aim of using the emoji keyboard in the correct world and, above all, without crashes.

With this update under development WhatsApp is convinced to fix other crashes as well: from configuring your avatars, to accessing the privacy section, passing through adding text over the images using the drawing editor. So far, everything suggests that WhatsAp’s move is producing the desired effects: the fix is ​​implemented after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.23.15.22 from the Google Play Store, necessary to get back to using the Californian instant messaging application in the best way.