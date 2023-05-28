Scaroni: “Goodbye Rothschild with Enel appointment. Serie A? Complicated governance”

Trento Festival of Economics, Scaroni: “With the presidency of Enel I left Rothschild”

“Rothschild also works for Enelthere is a conflict”. The new president of Enel, Paul Scaronithus confirms – on the sidelines of the Trento Festival of Economics organized by the 24 Ore Group and Trentino Marketing – that he has left the role of Deputy Chairman in Rothschild “for fairness”.

Scaroni: “In governance there is never a perfect solution. Esg useful ingredients”

“The phenomenon that seems to me to be the most recent, on which we can lend ourselves to criticism, is the quality of the people. They make up the nomination committee, for example, but the people we put in have the qualities and skills for that role”, he said declared Scaroni intervening on the issue of company governance, he thus spoke of the committees in the board of directors “which years ago did not exist in companies as they do now”.

They must be listened to proxy advisor. And in any case on the quality of the people chosen – he adds – “companies are constantly under scrutiny” and “it is difficult to give an absolute judgement”.

In governance, in general “there is never a perfect solution”, and “there is no shortage of” practices in use in many countries of the world, which means that they work”, he says: “I think that when we have to make a decision in our country we should also ask ourselves what others are doing: we don’t always have to innovate, sometimes we can even copy”.

