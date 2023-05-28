From China to the Pope up to Lula. Rebus diplomacy for peace. Russian missile on a hospital

n Akademika Obraztsova street the police forces are struggling to keep people hypnotized by the macabre spectacle at a distance. The flames were completely extinguished around 6 pm, but the wounded and corpses are still being extracted from the smoking rubble. Yesterday Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, experienced one of the most terrible days since the beginning of the war. At 10.40 in the morning a Kh-MD-E missile, launched from a drone, hit a hospital and a veterinary clinic. The rocket, equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, crumbled the two health facilities, causing a huge fire. The images shot shortly after the blitz in Moscow show inanimate bodies like rag dolls, but also the heartbreaking screams of the wounded, as well as rescuers. “Russian terrorists once again confirm their status as beings devoid of humanity,” writes Zelensky, who held a summit with the generals, while the balance is getting worse by the hour. For now, 3 lifeless bodies have been extracted from the rubble, arranged as best they could on the street and covered with black garbage bags. There are 31 injured, at least 8 in serious condition. In the nearby veterinary clinic almost all the animals hospitalized were devoured by flames. The police have opened an information point for citizens. At the moment there are 5 missing and the firefighters also work at night to recover those who are still trapped in the hell of debris. Law enforcement agencies are also hunting Anna Alkhim, a blogger who may have accidentally or intentionally helped the Russians launch the attack on the hospital. Shortly before the bombing, the woman published the address of the hospital, explaining that the facility actually housed a barracks of the Ukrainian army. According to Alkhim, in the recent past, she would have already helped Russian troops with intelligence operations, receiving a house as a prize from the Kremlin. For this, Ukrainian officials are asking residents not to publish photos or videos of attacks in order not to reveal sensitive information to the enemy. Explosions were reported in Kiev where air defenses averted the worst. The forces of commander Zaluzhnyi (appeared alive and well in a new video) instead struck strategic structures in Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia), a city under the occupation of Moscow since February 2022. Kiev drones went yesterday morning into the center of Krasnodar, the capital of the southern Russian territory, without causing injuries. And among the ominous sound of the bombs the word “diplomacy” re-emerges. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, believes a peace summit is necessary. «The hope is that it will be held as soon as possible, the ideal would be in July. However, the basis for this summit should be the 10-point plan presented by Kiev. We are very close to the success of these consultations. We are expecting a large number of attendees at the summit.” From Vietnam, where he is on an official visit, the former Russian president Medvedev considers any talks “impossible as long as the current regime and the clown Zelensky are in power in Kiev”. For the Chinese envoy for the war in Ukraine Li Hui (yesterday in Moscow at Lavrov’s meeting) the negotiating table “is a viable path, but Western countries must guarantee a truce and recognize the Kremlin’s control of the four occupied regions of Donbass last year», namely Lugansk, Donestsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accuses Washington of giving Kiev carte blanche to attack Russian territory, despite US denials. Ryabkov revealed that Russian and American officials continue to speak on the phone, “but the United States does not show a willingness to improve bilateral relations.” Lavrov sinks the blade arguing that “relationships are in a deep and dangerous crisis, which risks leading to unpredictable consequences”. For Lavrov, the only reliable interlocutor is Pope Francis. In fact, Moscow positively evaluates the Vatican’s attempts to help end the conflict and lets it be known that Putin would be ready to welcome an emissary of Bergoglio to the Kremlin. The list of mediator candidates is joined by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who speaks on the phone with Putin and reiterates Brazil’s willingness, together with India, Indonesia and China, to talk for peace.