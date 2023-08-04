Trump in court for Capitol Hill assault trial. He pleads not guilty

The former US president has responded to allegations that he used “illegal methods” to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, which would then lead to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. For him, it is the third indictment in four months. The next hearing will be held on August 28. The tycoon lashes out at Biden: he would have ordered the Justice to accuse him of “all the crimes that can be invented”

Your browser does not support HTML5

Donald Trump is back in Washington: in the District of Columbia federal court he pleaded “not guilty” to charges that he used “illegal methods” to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which then led to the assault in Congress in January 2021. For him it is the third indictment in four months. Four crimes contested this time: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstacle and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights. Blue suit and red tie, the former president arrived at the preliminary hearing, presided over by magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya, accompanied by his legal team, led by John Lauro. Upon his arrival in the classroom, he writes Cnn, didn’t even glance at special prosecutor Jack Smith. The next hearing has been set for August 28, before Judge Tanya Chutkan (appointed in 2014 by Barack Obama).

“A Very Sad Day for America”

According to calculations released by himself, Trump would risk up to 561 years in prison. He had written it in the past few hours in an e-mail sent to his supporters, where he spoke – once again – of a “witch hunt” for Democrats. “I need another indictment to secure victory,” he later thundered on his social media outlet Truth, where he complained that he had to be arrested “for contesting a corrupt, rigged and stolen election.” Then a message to his supporters: “It’s a great honor, they’re arresting me for you”. This is a very sad day for America” ​​and “a persecution of a political opponent” said the former US president, speaking briefly to reporters.

The hearing

The hearing of 3 August was a short one: only 27 minutes. Attorney Smith did not request that Trump be detained pending trial. The former president was released with very few conditions, including a ban on communicating with witnesses involved in the case, except through a lawyer. According to the indictment, there were six “co-conspirators” who “encouraged” the January 6, 2021 uprising in collaboration with Trump, who have not yet been named as they have not been officially indicted. They are thought to be his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and another attorney Kenneth Chesebro, plus an unidentified sixth.

see also

New accusations against Donald Trump for secret papers in Mar-a-Lago

“An unprecedented exploitation of Justice”

Before the hearing, Trump spoke of an “unprecedented exploitation of Justice” and lashed out against President Biden: he allegedly ordered the Justice Department to accuse him of “all the crimes that can be invented”, because “Democrats do not they want to compete against me.” However, Biden did not show particular interest in the controversy: on vacation, with his wife Jill, in the afternoon he said that he would not follow Trump’s arrest. Meanwhile, on his social platform Truth, the tycoon wrote: “Soon, in 2024, it will be our turn”. Trump is currently the favorite for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.

“Move the trial to West Virginia”

In the past few hours, the former president had also asked for the trial against him to be postponed and denounced that “the dishonest Joe Biden and the deranged Jack Smith” (the super prosecutor who supervises the investigation, ed) have instructed against him a “false” case. The aspiring Republican candidate for next year’s presidential election had thus suggested West Virginia as a “politically impartial” place, arguing that it was “impossible” for him to obtain a fair trial in Washington which, he said, “is 95% anti- Trump”. In West Virginia, in the last election, Trump beat Biden by about 40 points.

see also

Usa, Obama warns Biden: “Trump is strong, don’t underestimate him”

For 70% of Republicans, Biden’s victory is illegitimate



69% of Republicans or Republican sympathizers believe Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate. A survey by the Cnn. The figure is up from 63% at the beginning of the year. Of this 69%, 39% believe that there is concrete evidence that the elections were rigged, while 30% only have a “suspect”.

Trump’s three indictments. What happens now

Trump has effectively been accused of a plot to overturn the result of the 2020 election, won by Biden. For 2024, the year of the vote, he already has trials scheduled for payment to Stormy Daniels (with a falsification of electoral fund accounts) and for secret papers (i.e. for having illegally taken documents away from the White House to keep them in the his residence in Florida). A fourth indictment is also hovering over the former president, which could arrive in the coming weeks. It’s from Fulton County on interference to overturn the 2020 election result.

deepening

Trump indicted, can he run for office anyway? Here’s what can happen

It is not yet clear whether it will have a real impact on the 2024 presidential election, but the support of the group Moms for Liberty certainly appeals to Republican candidates aspiring to the White House. So much so that many of them – from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley – have attended the organization’s national conference. But who are the Moms for Liberty?

Go to the photo gallery

Branded by some as an “extremist” organization dedicated to spreading “anti-inclusion and hateful messages,” Moms for Liberty didn’t exist until three years ago. Now he is one of the protagonists of the conservative movement that is sweeping the United States and which aims to change the world of education by stopping democratic “indoctrination” in schools. Moms for Liberty is driven by a pressing demand to give parents a voice in curriculum design when it comes to race, gender, and sexuality

Go to the photo gallery

Moms for Liberty was born as a non-profit organization in 2021 from the initiative of Tiffany Justice (pictured), Tina Descovich and Bridget Ziegler, all members of different Florida school boards. The group – which calls for “education and empowerment of parents to defend their parental rights” – initially opposed the pandemic-related restrictions

Go to the photo gallery

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

