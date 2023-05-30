“Schlein does not come to Vicenza”. The Possamai case, the only elected mayor of the Democratic Party

Mayor of Vicenza, Possamai and the unusual request to the secretary of the Pd

Giacomo May I it was the only one mayor of the Pd elected on ballots in big cities to vote. The unique case of Vicenza but it is certainly not a success of the new secretary Elly slimesimply because the candidate specifically asked her to don’t show up in town. And so even Schlein, at these latitudes, did not show up – we read in the Messaggero – preferring to concentrate on the Tuscany come on Ancona (and we saw how it ended, the gossips of the Democratic Party joked yesterday). A dream that of May I which since yesterday, for 500 net votes, has become a reality. Allowing dems to plant at least a flag in the ballots.

To the point that someone, the new mayor – continues Il Messaggero – has already attached the pin to his collar dell'”anti-Schlein”. Not because Possamai doesn’t cultivate a good relationship with the democratic leader, but rather because it appears so much biased to the left the narration of her, all centered on the great themes of the rights and the environment, so much is “pragmatic” his attitude, and moderate his profile. Who vindicates him: “Moderation is not synonymous with indecisionnor does it mean lack of determination”, Possamai had chanted during the election campaign. He won with an extra-large coalition, also including the Third Pole.

