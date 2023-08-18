Schlein invites Conte to the Party, but the leadership is undermined by Bonaccini

Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein

Schlein invites Conte to the Unity Party, but his leadership is undermined by Bonaccini. The project has now foundered

Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party, has invited Giuseppe Conte to the National Unity Day which will be held in Ravenna on September 9th. The multicolored former prime minister, already yellow-green and then yellow-red and finally a Draghian, accepted with joy because this is part of the program that the Pd and Movimento had set themselves almost a year ago after the electoral blow.

Il little game was to pretend to be divided and cautious in order to fool the electorate into believing that there was a difference between the two in order to face a couple of elections – moreover go on catastrophic for both – and then zac!, the meeting as soon as possible with many greetings to the fools who had believed it. The numbers prove that the two parties cannot march divided. Pd around 19% and M5S at 16%. Neither of them alone has the strength to seriously oppose the right. The at least ideological regrouping to face the perilous sea is therefore inevitable. The fact is that the left is very fragmented and long gone are the days when Renzi had more than 40% with the Democratic Party, precisely in the European elections. So Schlein’s move to invite Conte is not surprising.

