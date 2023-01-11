Listen to the audio version of the article

It also arrives in Italy Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Prothe electric scooter of the Chinese brand that had to wait for theapproval to be sold in our country. In fact, compared to the original model, the scooter is now also equipped with integrated direction indicators and brakes on both wheels, mandatory features for models sold in Italy.

This high-end model is equipped with a 12,400 mAh (446 Wh) battery that powers a 700 Watt motor that is capable of traveling up to 55 kilometers on a full charge, thanks to its new generation energy recovery system and its very long-lasting battery. The maximum speed that it is able to reach is 25 km/h, but it must be remembered that in Italy the maximum limit on urban roads for these vehicles is 20 km/h which runs at 6 km/h if used in pedestrian areas .

In addition to the excellent autonomy and speed, the Xiaomi DuraGel 10 ″ tires also stand out, which use a tubeless structure and a self-sealing gel, to avoid punctures. Also, the tire size which is 10” allows for better shock absorption on bumpy roads.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro front wheel is equipped with a regenerative anti-lock braking system called E-ABS. The rear wheel disc brake size has been updated to 130mm. When braking, the front and rear systems are activated one after the other, shortening the braking distance and thus ensuring safer driving. Xiaomi’s scooter is now larger than previous versions, in all its dimensions : 60mm taller, 68mm longer and with a 54mm wider handlebar.

The platform has also been enlarged by a good 19 mm which supports a maximum weight of 120 kg. But the larger dimensions do not impact on transport when it is not being used. In fact, for its Electric Scooter 4 Pro Xiaomi has chosen aerospace aluminum alloy as the material for the construction of the frame which makes the scooter extremely resistant (it is IPX4 certified) but at the same time light: its weight is only 17.5 kg Another novelty concerns the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (Kers) which has been completely updated and the energy conversion efficiency has been further improved. Thanks to this technology, this electric scooter can recover the kinetic energy of each braking and deceleration and convert it into usable electric energy to further improve the range. Energy recovery efficiency can be adjusted via the Xiaomi Home app to meet individual driving needs. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro is available on Amazon for 850 euros.