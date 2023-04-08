Home Business Scratch and win 100 thousand euros. Then buy a 2nd ticket and… win hands down
Usa, scratch and win twice in one day: the 70-year-old takes home 400,000 euros

Hundreds of thousands of euros. To be precise 400mila: is this the sum that a lucky 70 year old from Delaware, USA, managed to take home not once, but twice on the scratch card. The old woman initially bought at a gas station a lucky ticket who allowed her to take home 100 thousand euros; then to celebrate the historic moment she decided to buy three more tickets similar and one of those allowed her to win an award from 300 thousand euros.

“My best friend was the first person I told I had won the grand prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman – who preferred to remain anonymous – explained to lottery officials. “When I scratched the second winning ticket, we just sat there in disbelief. She was one absolute madness”. When the attendants saw her enter again with another winning ticket, they had a hard time believing their eyes. “A more unique than rare thing – they told her – no one has memories of such an important dose of luck”.

