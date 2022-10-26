



Sina Technology News Beijing time on October 26 in the early morning news, Microsoft today released the company’s first quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023. Microsoft expects currency factors to reduce sales growth by 5% in the second quarter, with weak PC and ad demand continuing in the second quarter. After the earnings report was released, Microsoft’s stock price fell by more than 6% in after-hours trading. During the normal trading stage of US stocks, Microsoft’s stock price rose 1.42% to $250.76.

The report shows that Microsoft’s revenue in the first fiscal quarter was US$50.122 billion, an increase of 11% compared with US$45.317 billion in the same period last year, and a year-on-year increase of 16% excluding the impact of exchange rate changes; net profit was US$17.556 billion, compared with last year. Diluted earnings per share were $2.35, down 13% from $2.71 in the same period last year, excluding exchange rate changes. The impact was a 7% year-on-year decline.



