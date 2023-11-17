Investment in research – Roche wants to invest 1.2 billion francs in the Basel site – News

Contents

The pharmaceutical company Roche wants to renew the infrastructure in the Basel area and invest further in research and production.

In the next two years, the pharmaceutical giant Roche wants to invest in three major projects. This involves another research and development building. Funds will also be used to renew production for synthetic chemical molecules and to build a building for the “Institute of Human Biology”.

Cost: 1.2 billion francs. “The investment is an important step for the future of the Basel location,” says Jürg Erismann, head of the Roche locations in Basel and Kaiseraugst.

Legend: Roche says it has already invested three billion francs in its area since 2014. KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUOHOLZER

Half a billion will flow into the research and development building, which will have 13 floors and be 72 meters high. The building will accommodate laboratory workstations for around 450 researchers.

Over 570 million francs will be spent on the new production building, which is intended to replace the existing site infrastructure. Roche is spending around 100 million on the “Institute of Human Biology” with space for up to 250 researchers.

Basel government approves development plan for southern area

The Basel government announced on Friday that it had approved the development plan for the southern area. Among other things, Roche plans to demolish the old office and laboratory buildings there to make room for a park.

There would also be space in the development plan for a third high-rise – Building 3, with a maximum height of 221 meters. However, the third high-rise is only a vision; Roche does not yet have any concrete plans.

45 objections received

The government is asking Parliament to reject 45 objections to the development plan. Among other things, the Basel Homeland Security had lodged an objection and criticized the loss of two buildings on the site that were worthy of protection. The executive announced that the balance of interests was in favor of the development of the area and against the preservation of the two buildings.

The planned buildings will be built as part of the existing development plan for the northern area and are expected to be completed by 2030.

